Pope Leo XIV struck by object thrown from crowd in Lima
Pope Leo XIV has reportedly suffered an eye injury after being struck by a rosary thrown at him during a religious service in Peru.
The incident occurred in Lima, the Peruvian capital, as the pontiff was travelling in his vehicle past a crowd of gathered worshippers. One of the pilgrims threw a rosary towards the Pope, and the object apparently struck him in the eye.
Footage of the incident shows Leo XIV bringing his hand to his face and rubbing his eye after being hit. The object was believed to be a rosary that a worshipper had thrown in the hope of receiving the Pope's blessing.
Despite the incident, Leo XIV continued his visit without any apparent signs of injury.
During his sermon, the Pope thanked the people of Peru for their hospitality throughout his six-day visit, describing the country as his home.
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