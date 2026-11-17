17 November 2026 10:57 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An event titled “Azerbaijani Cultural Heritage Journey II – The Awakening of Khari Bulbul” has been held at the prestigious Boğaziçi University in Istanbul, highlighting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage, national values and historical legacy.

Organised by Azerbaijani students at Boğaziçi University with the support of the Regional Public Association for Legal and Economic Awareness, the event aimed to promote Azerbaijani culture and strengthen cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Among those attending were representatives of Azerbaijan’s consular services in Türkiye, Aygul Gojayeva and Alim Mammadov; Kamala Pashayeva, chairwoman of the Eurasian International Research Institute Public Union; and Arzu Baghirova, chairwoman of the Regional Public Association for Legal and Economic Awareness, alongside other distinguished guests.

In their speeches, Aygul Gojayeva, Kamala Pashayeva and Arzu Baghirova highlighted the importance of preserving Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage, promoting national and spiritual values internationally, and encouraging young people to take an active role in these efforts.

The speakers also emphasised the enduring brotherhood between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, stressing the importance of passing their shared history, cultural traditions and common values on to future generations.

Particular attention was given to the symbolic significance of the Khari Bulbul, a rare flower closely associated with the Karabakh region.

They noted that Khari Bulbul is much more than a flower. It symbolises Karabakh, stands as a reminder of Azerbaijan’s Victory and represents the nation's collective memory, identity and deep spiritual connection to its homeland.

The fact that the story of Khari Bulbul was brought to Istanbul, in brotherly Türkiye, was described as a source of great pride for Azerbaijanis.

The event concluded with expressions of gratitude to its initiators and organisers for their efforts in promoting Azerbaijani culture, preserving the country's historical legacy and strengthening Azerbaijan-Türkiye cultural relations.