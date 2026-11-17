French Football Federation chief Philippe Diallo eyes FIFA presidency
French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo is reportedly preparing to challenge incumbent FIFA President Gianni Infantino in the upcoming presidential election.
The decision is expected to be confirmed at a meeting of the French Football Federation.
According to reports, all national football associations represented on the UEFA Executive Committee have expressed their support for Diallo's potential candidacy.
The development comes amid growing concerns over FIFA's current direction and calls from national football associations to restore unity and confidence within the global football community.
Football associations have reportedly emphasised the need to strengthen trust, cooperation and unity in international football governance.
Registration for candidates wishing to contest the FIFA presidential election, scheduled for March next year, is due to close on Wednesday.
If confirmed, Diallo's candidacy could set the stage for a significant contest against Infantino, who currently leads world football's governing body.
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