17 November 2026 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

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The United Kingdom welcomes the progress achieved in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia and considers continued dialogue and cooperation essential for securing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Duncan Norman made the remarks during a press conference in Baku on Tuesday.

According to the ambassador, significant progress has been made in advancing the regional peace agenda over the past year, with several developments contributing to improved relations and greater connectivity between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Norman highlighted the "Peace Bridge" initiative, aimed at strengthening cross-border relations, alongside the ongoing border delimitation process, Azerbaijan's fuel supplies to Armenia, and the agreement between AzerTelecom and Telecom Armenia as positive steps towards regional cooperation.

"It is essential to maintain this dynamic through dialogue and cooperation to ensure sustainable and long-term peace," Norman stressed.

The ambassador also emphasized the importance of the partnership between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan, particularly as the South Caucasus moves towards a more peaceful and interconnected future.