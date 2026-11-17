17 November 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

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Five European Union countries, including Denmark, Greece, Austria, the Netherlands and Germany, are developing plans to establish a migrant return centre in Rwanda to strengthen migration controls and facilitate deportations from Europe.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the initiative during a press conference on Monday, saying the proposed facility would send a clear message to people seeking to enter and remain in the European Union illegally.

"It is no longer possible to think about entering the European Union illegally and settling here," Frederiksen said.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker said the participating countries aim to establish the first return centre in the East African country by 2027.

Stocker described the initiative as "historic", highlighting its significance for the participating countries' migration policies.

Rwanda's Interior Minister Vincent Biruta welcomed the proposal, saying the planned facility would offer migrants deported from Europe a "second chance".

The initiative follows an earlier attempt by the United Kingdom to establish a similar arrangement with Rwanda.

In 2022, the British government announced plans to transfer certain asylum seekers to the East African country for the processing of their claims.

However, the initiative encountered legal challenges and was subsequently abandoned by the government led by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer.