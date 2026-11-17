17 November 2026 14:20 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council has rejected reports circulating in some media outlets and on social networks claiming that new restrictions have been introduced for religious figures under the country's Civil Service Code, saying such claims are misleading and fail to reflect existing legislation.

In a statement, the council described the reports as an example of manipulation that could mislead public opinion by presenting the issue without taking into account the relevant legal provisions already in force.

According to Article 4-1.3 of Azerbaijan's Law on Freedom of Religious Belief, religious figures appointed or elected to positions in state bodies were already required to suspend their professional religious activities for the duration of their tenure.

Article 20.2.8 of the Civil Service Code is based on this existing legal provision and serves to systematise the requirement within the civil service regulatory framework, the statement said.

The council stressed that the provision concerns neither citizens' religious beliefs nor their religious education. Instead, it applies exclusively to the professional status of individuals engaged in religious activities.

Presenting the provision as a restriction based on religious affiliation distorts the substance of the legislation and creates a false impression among the public, the statement added.

The Azerbaijan Media and Broadcasting Council called on media outlets and social media users to refer to official sources when reporting on legal acts, analyse legislative provisions in comparison with previous legal regulations, and provide the public exclusively with accurate and verified information.