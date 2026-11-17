17 November 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas has said that obtaining the personal data of Russian nationals involved in the war against Ukraine would not be difficult, adding that European countries have the necessary intelligence capabilities to do so.

The remarks were reported by Russian media outlet RTVI.

Speaking at a press conference in Brussels, Kallas described Russia as an “extremely bureaucratic country” that keeps records of all individuals participating in military operations.

Asked by journalists how such information could be obtained, she pointed to the capabilities of European intelligence services.

In response, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin accused Kallas of openly declaring her intention to illegally obtain the personal data of individuals involved in military operations.

According to Volodin, her remarks contain indications of violations of at least three articles of the Russian Criminal Code, which carry a combined potential prison sentence of approximately 20 years.