18 November 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and Georgia have discussed expanding bilateral energy cooperation, ensuring the stability of their energy systems and advancing joint regional projects.

Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov announced the discussions in a post on his X account following a meeting with Georgia's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Mariam Kvrivishvili.

"Within the spirit of friendship and strategic partnership that unites our countries, we reviewed the agenda of our energy cooperation. We exchanged views on ensuring the stable operation of our energy systems and advancing our joint regional projects," Shahbazov said.

According to the latest data from Azerbaijan's State Statistics Committee, the country exported 202.296 million kWh of electricity to Georgia during the first eight months of 2026, with a total value of $12.069 million.

During the same period, Azerbaijan imported 66.764 million kWh of electricity from Georgia, worth $4.34 million.

Overall, Azerbaijan exported 319.039 million kWh of electricity to Russia, Georgia and Iran between January and Augut 2026. The total value of these exports amounted to $16.629 million.

Compared with the same period last year, electricity exports declined by $36.1 million, or 3.2 times, in value terms, while export volumes fell sby 600.9 million kWh, or 2.8 times.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan imported 143.724 million kWh of electricity from the three countries during the reporting period, amounting to $7.0945 million. This represents a year-on-year increase of 43.4% in value and 24.3% in volume.

In addition, Azerbaijan's electricity, gas and steam production, distribution and supply sector generated products and services worth 2.3733 billion manats in January-August 2026. The water supply, waste treatment and processing sector recorded output worth 448.5 million manats.