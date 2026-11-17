17 November 2026 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh announced on Tuesday that he would resign following allegations of receiving $25 million in bribes linked to a major government railway project.

Speaking at a press conference, Khurelsukh rejected the accusations, describing them as false and defamatory, but said he had decided to step down to restore his reputation.

The president also pledged to cooperate fully with investigators. His resignation must be approved by Mongolia's parliament, the State Great Khural, before taking effect.

The controversy emerged after former Ulaanbaatar mayor Khishgee Nyambaatar accused Khurelsukh on Saturday of receiving $25 million in connection with the Tavantolgoi-Gashuunsukhait railway project.

The railway links Mongolia's major Tavantolgoi coal mine to the Gashuunsukhait border crossing with China, serving as a key transport route for Mongolian coal exports.

According to the allegations, Khurelsukh received the money from Bodi International LLC, a conglomerate awarded the railway construction contract without a competitive tender.

However, Bodi International denied the allegations on Monday, insisting that it had not paid cash bribes to secure the contract.

Nyambaatar, who belongs to the president's Mongolian People's Party (MPP) but represents a different internal faction, made the initial accusations. The opposition Democratic Party subsequently called for Khurelsukh's resignation.

Khurelsukh has served as Mongolia's president since 2021. His announcement comes amid ongoing divisions within the ruling MPP, which have contributed to political instability, including the appointment of three prime ministers within nine months.

The president recently paid a state visit to Germany from October 19 to 22.