17 November 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The agenda for a trilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen has largely been finalised.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the announcement at a press conference following the East Asia Summit in Manila.

Lavrov said the meeting would be “useful in any case”, given that it would bring together three nuclear powers, two of which are the world's largest economies. He added that the interests of these countries extend across various regions of the world.

The Russian foreign minister also suggested that the leaders could meet again in the same format.

“If all three leaders like it and see the value of such a meeting, it will not be particularly difficult to meet again,” Lavrov said.

The meeting in Shenzhen is scheduled for November 19 on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Lavrov also said that negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine on resolving the conflict would “definitely continue”.

He urged all parties to refrain from making statements that could distort the course of negotiations or undermine open dialogue.