17 November 2026 15:52 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Football fans have shown enormous interest in the upcoming Azerbaijan Premier League clash between Kapaz and Qarabag, scheduled for November 22 at the Ganja City Stadium.

According to information provided by the regional club, ticket sales reached a record level on the first day, with 8,400 tickets sold within just 24 hours.

Tickets were available both at the stadium's box offices and through the online platform iTicket.az.

The number of tickets sold represents approximately 55 percent of the stadium's total capacity of 15,363 spectators.

If the current sales pace continues, organisers expect all available tickets to sell out before matchday.

The highly anticipated encounter will take place as part of the 12th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League, with the home side Kapaz set to welcome reigning title contenders Qarabag in Ganja.

For context, Kapaz's highest home attendance this season was recorded during their match against Shamakhi on September 4, when approximately 15,000 spectators attended the game.

The strong early ticket sales underline the excitement surrounding the upcoming fixture and the growing enthusiasm among football supporters in Ganja.