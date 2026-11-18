18 November 2026 09:28 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

A social-media message from 2011 and a supermarket freezer seem to have nothing in common. The former might embarrass a president, while the latter might ruin an entire stock. However, both indicate one of the vulnerabilities of the digital economy – while organizations can manage their interfaces, they do not always manage the systems behind them.

On November 15, Azerbaijan’s presidential press service said cyberattacks were being observed against President Ilham Aliyev’s social-media accounts. Older X posts, notably from 2010 and 2011, reportedly contained links that led readers to opposition videos and unrelated material. It looked as though a political archive had been rewritten.

However, perception plays a key role in cybersecurity. No public evidence exists showing any hacking of X account belonging to President Aliyev or editing of original content. The fact remains that the Azerbaijani technology experts have cited the redirection of old shortened links, but it is not known for sure how the process works.

Interestingly enough, the issue appeared on the international level during the same weekend, when links embedded by Donald Trump, McDonald’s, and Burger King some years back started redirecting to completely unrelated and sometimes offending websites. According to Bitly, a URL-shortening service, due to a vulnerability, some links were hijacked and were redirecting users to unrelated sites and accounts associated with such links were temporarily suspended.

The difference is crucial, indeed. An article may continue to be authentic whereas the hyperlink contained in it might change the ownership. Regardless of whether you have a verified badge or a secure password, the link from your account can be hijacked. CNN reported on the fact that similar things happened to some other well-known accounts as well as governmental organizations. However, the latter does not indicate a conspiracy, and there is no verified evidence about a perpetrator.

In general, the problem is connected with digital archeology – old links, applications, and integration tools are left untouched and then found in the material, which can be suddenly reactivated and reposted.

The world has a big digital problem

It is undeniable how digitalization has made everyone's lives astonishingly convenient in any way possible; however, cases like this raise a question about the so-called convenience when your privacy gets vulnerable.

Europe has encountered a more expensive version of the same underlying dependence. In October, roughly 700 French supermarkets were affected by attacks on refrigeration management systems. A further wave in early November hit more than 100 retail locations across other European countries, according to cybersecurity researchers. Controllers were remotely pushed into defrost or inappropriate temperature settings, leaving retailers to throw away food.

At one Swedish supermarket, Reuters reports, the freezer reached 50°C. A Belgian butcher lost €15,000 worth of goods. These are intrusions into industrial control systems, with the immediate tangible impact of physical damage and economic losses. No link has been found so far between these events and the social media hijackings, let alone between all of the refrigerator incidents.

The appeal of connected refrigerators is clear: centralised control lowers energy consumption, helps spot failures and preserves the inventory. The risk is just as easy to identify. A remotely controlled device is another door to be breached if its interface is exposed, software outdated or access badly secured. Germany’s cyber police chief has warned that industrial controllers should not be internet-enabled.

In the future, AI may help accelerate the detection and exploitation of vulnerabilities. However, in this case, AI was not used. The more immediate concern is the rather mundane one: systems designed for ease of use have become vulnerable to a series of dependencies that get inadequate scrutiny after deployment.

From a government and business perspective, the reaction has been far less dramatic than the threat itself. Audit past connections and third-party services; decommission addresses you can no longer trust; limit remote access to devices; upgrade controllers and ensure manual override procedures are still available. While multifactor authentication is crucial, it does not help when an address has been reassigned to someone else.

The digitalization itself is not a problem. The problem is the belief that all of the components of a system can always be trusted. The cyber challenge faced by today's world is much more complex than it was some years ago. The fact that a web address can distort the public record and a simple device can cause losses shows the extent of the problem. Perhaps, and maybe even undoubtedly, this could be assessed as a significant reaction to the era in which humanity is progressing.