17 November 2026 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

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An international conference titled “Chingiz Aitmatov and the Literary Relations of Turkic Peoples” has been held in Kazakhstan’s capital, Astana, to mark the 70th anniversary of the birth of renowned Kyrgyz literary scholar and academician Abdıldajan Akmataliyev.

The event was jointly organised by the Chingiz Aitmatov Institute of Literature of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Turkic Academy.

Scholars, writers and literary researchers from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan gathered to discuss the significance of Chingiz Aitmatov’s literary works, the cultural and literary heritage of Turkic peoples, the development of cooperation between Kazakh and Kyrgyz writers, and the role of literature in strengthening cultural ties among Turkic countries.

Among the prominent participants were Bauyrzhan Omarov, Adviser to the President of Kazakhstan; Zhanarbek Ashimzhan, a member of the National Kurultai; Kyrgyz People's Writer Kairat Imanaliyev; diplomats from the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Kazakhstan; and researchers and intellectuals from both countries.

During the conference, Askhat Kesikbayev, Vice-President of the Turkic Academy, conveyed greetings from the Academy's President, Shahin Mustafayev, to the participants.

Bauyrzhan Omarov also read out a congratulatory message from Erlan Karin, Vice-President of Kazakhstan, addressed to Abdıldajan Akmataliyev on the occasion of his 70th anniversary.

An exhibition of books donated by academician Abdıldajan Akmataliyev to the Turkic Academy was also organised as part of the conference.

The cultural programme featured a performance by Aziz Biymyrza uulu, who presented excerpts from the Kyrgyz epic “Manas”, one of the most significant masterpieces of Turkic oral literature.

The conference highlighted the enduring literary legacy of Chingiz Aitmatov and the importance of strengthening intellectual and cultural cooperation among Turkic nations through literature and academic exchange.