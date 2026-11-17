17 November 2026 17:31 (UTC+04:00)

The information was confirmed in an official statement released by the Press Service of the President of Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Johann David Wadephul on November 17.

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