17 November 2026 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday that Ukraine becoming a member of NATO is "categorically unacceptable" for Moscow.

Previously, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the United States asked him whether he would accept ceding territory in the Donbass region to Russia in exchange for NATO membership.

Speaking about the potential continuation of trilateral talks with the US and Ukraine, Ryabkov stated, "there is no understanding of the timing, location, or prospects" for future talks.

Moreover, the official excluded the possibility of European countries participating in the process. "Let them continue reproducing their sanctions packages. There's no talk of Europeans joining the negotiations," Ryabkov declared, adding Moscow would achieve its goals in Ukraine either via political or military means, indicating Russia's position on resolving the conflict has not softened, as suggested after the Abu Dhabi trilateral contacts.