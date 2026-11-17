17 November 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan has recorded improvements in five of the six key indicators used to assess the sustainability of a market economy over the past decade, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's (EBRD) Transition Report 2026.

The report evaluates countries across six key characteristics of a sustainable market economy: competitiveness, good governance, environmental sustainability, inclusiveness, resilience and economic integration.

According to the assessment, Azerbaijan's competitiveness score increased from 4.31 points in 2016 to 4.51 points in 2026, representing an improvement of 0.20 points.

The country's governance indicator rose by 0.53 points over the same period, reaching 5.89 points compared to 5.36 points a decade earlier.

Environmental sustainability also improved, with the relevant score increasing from 4.79 points in 2016 to 5.31 points in 2026.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan's inclusiveness indicator climbed from 4.93 to 5.28 points, while its resilience to external and internal economic shocks increased by 0.25 points, from 3.55 to 3.80 points.

However, the country's economic integration score declined over the ten-year period, falling from 5.62 points in 2016 to 5.08 points in 2026.

Comparisons with 2025 indicate that the most notable annual improvement was recorded in governance, where Azerbaijan's score increased from 5.85 to 5.89 points.

The competitiveness indicator registered a marginal increase from 4.50 to 4.51 points.

Scores for environmental sustainability, inclusiveness and resilience remained unchanged compared to the previous year.

At the same time, the economic integration indicator declined slightly, from 5.10 points in 2025 to 5.08 points in 2026.