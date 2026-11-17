17 November 2026 21:44 (UTC+04:00)

bp plc announced in a statement on Tuesday that its subsidiaries bp Capital Markets America Inc. and bp Capital Markets plc are starting 16 concurrent and separate offers "to purchase for cash" notes, with the aggregate purchase consideration set at up to $6 billion.

The 16 series of notes have maturity dates from April 2027 to November 2034, with the former ones having the highest priority. The tender offers will expire at 5 pm New York City time on November 23, 2026, while the settlement is set for two days later.