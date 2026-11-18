18 November 2026 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

China and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation across various sectors during a meeting between senior officials in Beijing.

According to China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin met with Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Special Assignments, on November 17, 2026.

During the meeting, Liu noted that relations between the two countries had reached a new level under the strategic leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, culminating in the establishment of a comprehensive strategic partnership.

He stressed China's willingness to work closely with Azerbaijan to implement the agreements reached by the two countries' leaders, expand cooperation in different fields and further strengthen bilateral relations.

Amirbayov, in turn, congratulated China on the successful holding of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

He underlined Baku's commitment to developing relations with Beijing, reaffirmed Azerbaijan's adherence to the one-China principle and expressed support for the four global initiatives proposed by President Xi Jinping.

Amirbayov also emphasized Azerbaijan's readiness to work together with China to impleme