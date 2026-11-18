18 November 2026 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Oil prices have declined on global markets despite renewed military clashes in the Middle East, as rising supply and an increase in US crude inventories weigh on market sentiment.

According to the information, Brent crude has approached the $92-per-barrel mark, while US benchmark Light crude has dropped below $85 per barrel.

Kuwait and Bahrain have announced that they successfully intercepted attacks targeting their territories. Meanwhile, reports have emerged of fresh attacks on vessels near the Strait of Hormuz. On Tuesday, following Iran's earlier targeting of Bahrain, US military aircraft struck a missile launch site on Iran's Qeshm Island.

It was also noted that the signs of sufficient global oil supplies have become more evident. The International Energy Agency (IEA) and Goldman Sachs have also highlighted the emergence of a global oil supply surplus.

Meanwhile, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude oil inventories increased by 5.3 million barrels last week. Stocks of gasoline and distillate products also recorded increases during the reporting period. Official inventory data is expected to be released on Wednesday.

Analysts note that recurring tensions in the Gulf over the past nine months have increasingly become a familiar feature of the market, reducing the impact of such developments on oil prices over time.

Image: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg