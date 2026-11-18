Copper prices slide to lowest level since June
Global markets have once again experienced pressure on copper prices caused by uncertainty in the artificial intelligence sector, pessimistic expectations of demand for industrial metals in China and the strengthening of the US dollar. As a result, copper has fallen to its lowest level in five months. According to the information, copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dropped by as much as ...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!