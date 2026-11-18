18 November 2026 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Global markets have once again experienced pressure on copper prices caused by uncertainty in the artificial intelligence sector, pessimistic expectations of demand for industrial metals in China and the strengthening of the US dollar. As a result, copper has fallen to its lowest level in five months. According to the information, copper futures on the London Metal Exchange (LME) dropped by as much as ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!