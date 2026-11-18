18 November 2026 11:54 (UTC+04:00)

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Matan Kahana, a member of opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party, has reportedly been elected speaker of Israel's Knesset, replacing Likud lawmaker Amir Ohana in a significant parliamentary setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's political bloc.

According to Israeli journalist Amit Segal, Kahana secured a majority of votes cast by lawmakers during a parliamentary vote held on Tuesday, November 17, with support from Arab-majority parties.

The vote followed weeks of political negotiations after Israel's October 27 parliamentary elections left Netanyahu's political bloc without a majority in the Knesset.

Kahana's appointment represents an important institutional development for Eisenkot's political alliance, giving opposition-aligned lawmakers greater influence over parliamentary proceedings and legislative priorities.

The election of a new speaker comes as negotiations over the formation of Israel's next government remain unresolved.

Although Netanyahu's bloc has lost its parliamentary majority, the election of Kahana does not itself determine the composition of the next government.