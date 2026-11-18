18 November 2026 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Former US President Joe Biden reportedly praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during their final telephone conversation on January 15, 2025, expressing admiration for his leadership and describing him as a "good man", according to a transcript obtained by The Jerusalem Post.

The conversation took place just days before Biden left office and reportedly revealed a warmer personal exchange between the two leaders than their publicly documented disagreements over Israel's military operations in Gaza.

"You’ve been through hell. I can’t tell you how much I appreciate you and what you’ve been through," Biden told Netanyahu, according to the transcript.

Acknowledging their differences, the former US president reportedly emphasized his personal affection for the Israeli leader.

"I know we’ve disagreed on occasion but, you know… I still love you, pal," Biden said.

He went on to praise Netanyahu's resilience and the challenges he had faced while serving as prime minister.

"I don’t know how you’ve done it all… Next time I think I have a tough job, I’ll think of you… you’re a good man… I admire you. It took a lot of courage to do what you did," Biden added.

The reported remarks contrast with Biden's criticism of Netanyahu in his newly released memoir, highlighting the difference between his private expressions of support and his later public assessment of the Israeli prime minister.

The two leaders maintained close diplomatic contact during Biden's presidency, although their relationship was marked by disagreements over Israel's conduct of the war in Gaza and Washington's calls for greater protection of Palestinian civilians.

The transcript cited by The Jerusalem Post has not been independently authenticated in the information provided.