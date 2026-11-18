18 November 2026 14:55 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi is reportedly preparing to demand that the Argentine Football Association (AFA) stop using his name, photographs, and video footage for commercial purposes without his consent.

According to Spanish sports newspaper Marca, Messi's lawyers have prepared an official legal notice that will be sent to the AFA headquarters. The document reportedly demands that the association refrain from using the footballer's name, photographs, and other audiovisual materials for commercial activities.

The report suggests that Messi's decision is linked to financial controversies surrounding the AFA, as well as disagreements between the governing body and the footballer's commercial partners.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner reportedly does not want his personal image associated with the leadership of Argentine football. There are also concerns that the situation could negatively affect his relationships with international sponsors.

One of the main sources of Messi's dissatisfaction was reportedly the AFA's decision to allow an Argentine beer brand to feature his photograph on its beer bottles. The footballer, however, has an advertising agreement with a US-based beer manufacturer, creating a potential conflict with his existing commercial commitments.

Messi has enjoyed a remarkable international career with Argentina. He won Olympic gold in 2008, lifted the FIFA World Cup in 2022, and claimed the Copa América title in 2021 and 2025.

The 39-year-old forward has scored 126 goals in 208 appearances for Argentina, making him the national team's all-time leading scorer and most-capped player.

His final appearance for the national team reportedly came on October 6, in a 3-0 victory over Benin.