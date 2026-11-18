18 November 2026 14:06 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Pakistani national Asif Merchant has been sentenced to 27 years and six months in prison in the United States for attempting to orchestrate an assassination plot against President Donald Trump, the US Department of Justice reported.

According to prosecutors, the 48-year-old Merchant acted on behalf of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Besides Trump, his alleged targets included former US President Joe Biden and former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley.

Merchant was arrested in 2026 after paying an advance to individuals he believed to be hired assassins. However, those individuals were actually undercover FBI agents.

His lawyer, Abraham Moskowitz, said the defence was considering appealing the sentence.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche described the sentence as just, stating that the Justice Department would not tolerate foreign-backed terrorist activities targeting American leaders and would continue to hold those responsible accountable.

On August 7, 2024, the US Department of Justice announced that Merchant had been charged with plotting political assassinations on American soil.

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