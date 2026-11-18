18 November 2026 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

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Uzbekistan plans to double investment in its northwestern autonomous republic of Karakalpakstan to $5 billion in 2027, while targeting an increase in the region's exports to $550 million. The region's economy is forecast to grow by ...

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