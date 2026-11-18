18 November 2026 17:26 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A screening of the documentary film “BIZ”, dedicated to the spirit of national unity and solidarity demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War, was held at the Azerbaijan House in Budapest to mark Azerbaijan’s National Revival Day.

The event was attended by members of the Azerbaijani community living in Hungary, Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Hungary, Esmira Jafarova, and representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy.

Opening the event, Ibrahim Safarli, Head of the Azerbaijan House in Hungary, highlighted the significance of November 17 – National Revival Day – in the history of Azerbaijan’s national awakening and struggle for freedom. He emphasized the importance of commemorating this occasion among Azerbaijanis living abroad as a means of preserving national identity, historical memory and the spirit of solidarity.

In her address, Ambassador Esmira Jafarova described National Revival Day as an important chapter in Azerbaijan’s struggle for independence and sovereignty. She underlined the crucial role played by the unity and solidarity demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War in achieving the historic Victory.

The Ambassador also stressed the importance of bringing Azerbaijanis living abroad together around national interests, maintaining strong ties with their homeland and passing national and spiritual values on to future generations.

The event concluded with a screening of the documentary film “BIZ”, which highlights the national unity and collective solidarity demonstrated by the Azerbaijani people during the Patriotic War.