18 November 2026 16:41 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Members of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Ramid Namazov and Samir Valiyev, will travel to Berlin, Germany, on November 19 to participate in the 72nd Annual Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA).

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Namazov, who heads Azerbaijan's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and delegation member Valiyev will represent the Azerbaijani parliament at the event.

During the session, the lawmakers are expected to attend the NATO PA plenary meeting and participate in discussions within several specialized committees.

These include the committees on Political Affairs, Democracy and Security, Defence and Security, Economics and Security, and Science and Technology.

The Azerbaijani delegation's visit to Germany is scheduled to conclude on November 24.