18 November 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan imported 145,466 tonnes of AI-95 (Premium) gasoline worth $151.41 million between January and September 2026, marking a significant increase compared to the corresponding period of last year. According to calculations in a report based on data from the State Statistics Committee, the value of premium gasoline imports rose by...

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