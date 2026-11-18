18 November 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

There are people who, due to their natural modesty, rarely talk about themselves, don't seek publicity, and aren't accustomed to sharing their own achievements. Therefore, their names, unfortunately, remain little known to the general public. Meanwhile, it is precisely these individuals who have represented their country on the international stage for decades, preserving national musical traditions and nurturing new generations of talented performers.

We present to AzerNEWS readers a conversation with a unique figure: Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, opera singer, and teacher Vagif Kerimov, who has lived and worked in Canada for nearly 35 years. This year, the maestro turned 80. Having completed a professional school in Italy, interned at Milan's legendary La Scala, performed internationally, and shared his experience with young performers in Turkey and Canada, he has remained faithful to music for decades and continues to represent national culture abroad.

Despite many years living far from his homeland, Baku holds a special place in his heart, and the opportunity to perform on his native stage again remains one of his most cherished artistic dreams. The maestro was in the capital of Azerbaijan for just a week, and we had the opportunity to meet him. Remarkably, this conversation was his first interview in his many years of creative work.

On the table are old photographs. Readers can see these shots in the photo gallery at the bottom of this publication. Each image seems to open a separate chapter in a vast musical biography. Here is a young Vagif Kerimov, just beginning his journey in opera. Here are famous scenes, encounters with outstanding musicians, and work abroad. Behind these photographs lies an entire life filled with music, exploration, overcoming challenges, and boundless devotion to his calling.

But today we wanted to talk not so much about the stages the maestro performed on and the famous names he encountered, but about him himself. About his character, his life choices, his love for his homeland, and the dream that has haunted him throughout his life.

And perhaps most surprisingly, the maestro's voice still resonates! Readers can also see video clips of his performance at the bottom of this post.

But first things first...

A Dream That Became Destiny: How a Baku Boy Came to the Opera World

Vagif Kerimov was born on February 15, 1946, in Baku. From early childhood, he dreamed of becoming a singer. His choice of profession was largely influenced by the example of the great Rashid Behbudov, whom the future maestro considered his main correspondence teacher.

His professional career began at the Asaf Zeynalli Baku College of Music. Remarkably, young Vagif initially studied violin, but soon realized that his true calling was vocals. He was also an accomplished table tennis player, and was even tipped for a future in sports. But music proved stronger than all his other passions.

"First, I enrolled in the Asaf Zeynalli Music College, where I studied for three years. One day, the director of the Azerbaijan State Conservatory, Jovdet Hajiyev, heard me perform at a concert in the Great Hall. After the performance, he told me there was no point in my attending the music college and that I should apply directly to the conservatory. I passed the exams and performed several pieces. Considering I already had musical training—I played the piano, having started with the violin—I was accepted straight into the second year."

Possessing a powerful dramatic tenor capable of filling enormous halls with his sound, Vagif Kerimov was accepted as a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater in 1969, already in his second year at the conservatory. His debut was one of the most challenging tenor roles in the world opera repertoire: Canio in Ruggero Leoncavallo's "Pagliacci."

The young singer quickly established himself on the professional stage, performing the most complex operatic roles. Just three years later, in 1972, at the age of 26, he was awarded the honorary title of Honored Artist of the Republic. For a young performer who had not yet completed his studies at the conservatory, this was a truly remarkable recognition of his talent.

"Can you imagine, I haven't even finished the conservatory yet! I graduated from the conservatory itself in four years instead of five, receiving a red diploma."

He then successfully completed his postgraduate studies at the Moscow State Conservatory. Thus began Vagif Kerimov's meteoric rise to the heights of operatic art. But another crucial chapter in his artistic career lay ahead: Italy.

La Scala: 142 contenders for 1 place!

In 1975, the Beethoven Hall of the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow hosted a rigorous selection process for candidates seeking an internship at Milan's renowned La Scala. The competition was truly staggering: 142 applicants for each spot, with only three quotas allocated to the Soviet side.

The jury included legendary opera singer Irina Arkhipova. After Vagif Kerimov's audition, she delivered a clear verdict: "This young man definitely needs to be sent to Italy."

"Besides me, Mati Palm from Estonia and Valentina Shcherbinina from Moscow were also selected. Irina Arkhipova emphasized that I would be able to learn a lot in Italy. I was overjoyed!"

Previously, during the Soviet years, only three outstanding Azerbaijani performers—Bulbul, Shovket Mamedova, and Muslim Magomayev—had trained at La Scala. Now, the name of Vagif Kerimov was added to that list.

"On November 16, 1975, I went to Milan. It was a completely different world... I was fortunate to study with the outstanding Italian vocal coach Ettore Campogalliani. He was already nearly 80 years old at the time. I looked forward to each of his lessons with great anticipation. He was an amazing teacher!

During two years in Italy, I learned 48 operatic roles in the original language, toured Venice, Naples, Piacenza with concerts, and performed on the stage of La Scala itself in Gaetano Donizetti's opera "The Elixir of Love."

Ettore Campogalliani himself worked with me directly. He once told me, "I'll give you such a voice training that even at 90, you'll sing like a young man. They'll put a screen over you, and no one will know you're 85 or 90." Today, I remember those words and realize how prophetic they were. I begin to sing, and I feel my voice sounding beautiful. I have the strength, the desire, the ability to perform complex operatic roles."

The Italian school gave Vagif Kerimov not only performing mastery but also a unique understanding of vocal technique, sound culture, and professional discipline. It was then that he grasped one of the main secrets of operatic longevity: a singer's natural talent must be constantly nurtured, and the voice must be cherished and refined throughout life.

"The Italian school gave me, above all, an understanding of how serious and meticulous voice development must be. Opera requires not only natural talent but also extensive technical training. You need to learn to control your voice, manage your breathing correctly, and master every note."

Upon returning to Moscow, Irina Arkhipova noted the singer's tremendous technical growth. His professionalism made such a strong impression that Vagif Kerimov was offered to stay and continue his career at the Bolshoi Theater. However, he made a different decision: returning to his native Baku.

A "white crow" in Baku, a move to Turkiye, and friendship with Ihsan Dogramaci

After returning to Baku from Italy, everything initially went quite well. Vagif Kerimov performed leading roles in Georges Bizet's "Carmen," Giuseppe Verdi's "Aida," Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot," and other works from the world opera repertoire. He also taught at the Azerbaijan State Conservatory.

However, over time, creative differences began to arise. The singer, accustomed to the Italian school and performing operas in their original languages, found it difficult to fit into the theater's existing traditions. Gradually, he began to be offered smaller roles instead of leading ones.

"I performed operatic roles in the original language—Italian or French. At the time, the theater had a tradition of performing many operas in Russian. Gradually, a certain misunderstanding arose. I found myself feeling like a black sheep. It was difficult for me to abandon what I had been taught in Italy, the professional principles I considered correct. Over time, I began to be offered smaller roles. But I was already a soloist and wanted to continue my full-time creative work.

Then I contacted the USSR Ministry of Culture. I had a good friend, Alexei Vasilyevich Serov, himself a former Bolshoi Theatre soloist. I asked him to help me find work abroad. Eventually, they offered me Turkey. This happened in 1986."

Turkey became a new and important chapter in Vagif Kerimov's professional biography. It was here that his talent as a teacher was fully realized. Over the years of teaching, he trained several generations of young vocalists, many of whom later became soloists at renowned opera houses around the world, from the Paris Opera to the renowned La Fenice Theatre in Venice.

His wife, Afa Khanum, a brilliant pianist who worked as an accompanist and helped train young performers, was always by his side. They shared not only family life but also a love of music.

A special place during his Turkish period was occupied by his friendship with Ihsan Doğramaci, a prominent public figure, scholar, and philanthropist, the founder of Hacettepe and Bilkent universities, and one of the most influential figures in Turkish education. He treated the Azerbaijani singer and his family with great warmth, almost like a father.

"I was invited to head the vocal department at the Ankara State Conservatory of Music at Hacettepe University. I worked with young performers, trained vocalists, and taught. I had a large class. My wife, Afa, a wonderful pianist, also worked with me. We were always together—both in life and in music.