Azerbaijan climbs three places in latest FIFA World Rankings
Azerbaijan’s national football team has improved its position in the latest FIFA World Rankings, climbing three places to reach 124th position with 1,145.18 points.
The team coached by Aykhan Abbasov achieved the improvement following two consecutive victories in international competitions.
Azerbaijan defeated Liechtenstein 1–0 in the UEFA Nations League and secured a 3–1 victory over Andorra in an international friendly. These results contributed to the national team's rise in the global rankings.
Spain currently leads the FIFA World Rankings with 2,004.48 points, followed by Argentina in second place with 1,966.13 points. France occupies third position with 1,950.82 points.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!