19 November 2026 12:37 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Oil storage facilities near Almetyevsk in southeastern Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan came under a drone attack in the early hours of November 19.

According to the regional head’s press service, no casualties were reported.

Fragments from the drones also damaged several civilian buildings.

In Krasnodar Krai, 83 residential buildings were damaged in drone attacks over the past 24 hours.

The village of Afipsky sustained the heaviest damage, with 45 private houses and five apartment buildings affected. Another 21 houses were damaged in Ilsky and 12 in Novodmitrievskaya. Windows were shattered, while roofs and facades sustained damage. Cracks also appeared in the walls of several buildings.

According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, 53 drones were intercepted and destroyed overnight over the Belgorod, Voronezh, Kursk, Lipetsk, Oryol, Rostov, Ryazan, Smolensk and Tula regions, as well as the Republic of Tatarstan.

Flight restrictions were imposed at the airports of Kazan, Nizhnekamsk and Bugulma, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency reported.