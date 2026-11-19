19 November 2026 11:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Argentine government has strongly condemned Princess Anne’s visit to the Falkland Islands, describing the trip by a member of the British royal family as illegal and provocative.

In a statement published on the Argentine Foreign Ministry’s account on X, the ministry said the visit was taking place amid what it described as the "illegal occupation" of the Falkland Islands, South Georgia, the South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas.

"The Argentine government condemns the holding of official events involving Princess Anne, as they are taking place within the framework of the illegal British occupation," the statement said.

It should be noted that the visit comes amid renewed tensions over oil and gas exploration in the region.

The Malvinas (Falkland) Islands consist of two main islands and nearly 800 smaller ones, covering an area of just over 12,000 square kilometers and home to around 3,200 people. They have been at the center of a territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom for nearly 200 years.

Britain maintains that sovereignty over the Falkland Islands rests with the islanders and emphasizes their right to self-determination. In a 2013 referendum, an overwhelming majority of residents voted to remain a British Overseas Territory.

Image: Jonathan Brady / AP