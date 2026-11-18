18 November 2026 22:50 (UTC+04:00)

The shares of American video game holding firm Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc., the parent company of Rockstar Games, advanced by more than 6% during premarket trading on Wednesday after the highly anticipated action-adventure video game GTA VI began releasing worldwide, receiving widely positive reviews from fans and critics.

The game's Metacritic score currently stands at 99, based on 146 critic reviews, making it the review aggregator's highest-rated game. The anticipation for the eighth main installment in the GTA universe was also reflected in pre-orders, which generated more than $1.5 billion in revenue, as GTA VI became the most pre-ordered game in history.

Take-Two's stock rose by 6.35% during premarket hours to go for $216.87 apiece at 7:54 am ET.