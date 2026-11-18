18 November 2026 18:36 (UTC+04:00)

By News Center

Türkiye's Trade Ministry has issued a written statement regarding Trade Minister Ömer Bolat's visit to Berlin tomorrow to attend the 2nd Turkish-German Automotive Summit and hold a series of meetings.

The statement said Bolat would use the summit to share his assessments of the longstanding economic and trade relations between Türkiye and Germany, opportunities for cooperation in the automotive industry, and the sector's future prospects.

"The summit, which serves as an important platform for advancing cooperation between Türkiye and Germany in the automotive industry, will focus on panels addressing 'Made in Europe and the Future of the Automotive Industry' and 'Key Technologies in the Automotive Sector, Industrial Resilience and Creating New Value' — issues that are critical to the future and competitiveness of European industry," the ministry said.

During his visit, Bolat will also meet with Turkish businesspeople operating in Germany at an event organised by the World Turkish Business Council (DTİK), which operates under the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEİK). The statement said the meeting would provide an opportunity for extensive consultations with representatives of the business community.

The ministry also confirmed that Bolat is scheduled to meet with German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche.

"During the meeting, Bolat is expected to discuss key issues concerning bilateral trade and economic relations between Türkiye and Germany with his German counterpart, as well as present Türkiye's views and expectations regarding the EU Industrial Accelerator Act, the 'Made in EU' initiative and the European Union's safeguard investigation into hybrid vehicles. The two sides are also expected to conduct a comprehensive exchange of views on these matters," the statement said.

The ministry noted that, following Bolat's meetings in Brussels on October 13–14, economic and trade relations between Türkiye and the European Union would once again feature prominently in discussions, this time with his German counterpart.

The talks are expected to cover major issues under the EU-Türkiye Customs Union, including trade facilitation and the expansion of cooperation in green and digital transformation.

The ministry also emphasised the importance of securing Germany's support for the proposed "Made in EU" arrangements, adding that Türkiye would share its latest assessments of the initiative.

The meeting will also provide an opportunity to review the current state of the Türkiye-Germany economic partnership and discuss areas for future cooperation and common objectives.

"Following the sixth-term meeting of the Türkiye-Germany Joint Economic and Trade Commission (JETCO), co-chaired by Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Reiche in Ankara on June 19, the two sides will once again assess progress achieved, particularly in green transformation in trade and industry, energy transition, international contracting projects, connectivity, tourism and investment cooperation. New opportunities for collaboration in these areas will also be discussed," the statement added.

Highlighting Germany's position as one of Türkiye's most important trade and investment partners, the ministry said bilateral trade had reached approximately $52 billion, while mutual investment stocks continued to expand.

"Growing integration between the production and industrial networks of the two countries, strong partnerships established across global supply chains and their joint contribution to Europe's competitiveness are further reinforcing the strategic dimension and importance of our economic relations.

"Trade Minister Ömer Bolat's visit and meetings are expected to make a significant contribution to advancing economic and trade cooperation between Türkiye and Germany, deepening existing partnerships between the two countries' business communities and establishing new opportunities for collaboration in areas shaping the future of the global economy, particularly green and digital transformation," the statement said.