18 November 2026 17:56 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

Spanish giants Real Madrid have extended the contract of Turkish international midfielder Arda Güler, securing the young talent's future at the Santiago Bernabéu until 2032.

Under the terms of the new agreement, the 21-year-old midfielder will remain with the Spanish club until June 30, 2032, further strengthening Real Madrid's long-term plans around one of Europe's promising young footballers.

Güler joined Real Madrid in July 2023 at the age of 18 after making a name for himself with his performances at Turkish club Fenerbahçe. Since arriving in the Spanish capital, he has made 126 appearances for Los Blancos and collected five major trophies.

His honours with Real Madrid include the UEFA Champions League, FIFA Intercontinental Cup, UEFA Super Cup, Spanish La Liga title and Spanish Super Cup.

The midfielder has also established himself as an important member of the Turkish national team. He has represented his country on 38 occasions, continuing to gain valuable international experience.

The contract extension underlines Real Madrid's commitment to retaining Güler as part of their long-term squad plans. At just 21, the Turkish playmaker is expected to remain an important figure in the club's midfield as he continues his development in Spanish football.