18 November 2026 21:45 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham said on Wednesday that his deal with the European Union will help reverse "a decade of low growth."

"We will lead on Europe and bring growth to the British economy," Burnham said in a new round of Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons, while slamming the Conservative Party and their Brexit deal, stressing that "the status quo that they negotiated isn't working."

Furthermore, the prime minister promised to do everything he can to reduce welfare spending. "I have asked the cabinet to reprioritise spending plans for 27/28 to put the beginnings of a fund together to support the Youth Opportunity Service," he said. "We're making progress immediately to get the welfare bill down," he concluded.