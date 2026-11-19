19 November 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On November 18, 2026, British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan (BCCA) brought members and partners together for its monthly networking event to celebrate the growing partnership between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom.

The event highlighted the adoption of the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Partnership, which elevated relations between the two countries to a strategic level. The declaration, which sets out plans to expand cooperation in trade, investment, education and innovation, provided an important backdrop for the discussions.

The evening opened with remarks from Zibar Huseynova, Executive Director of BCCA and Elnara Mammadova, Chairperson at BCCA, who highlighted the Chamber’s work in connecting businesses and supporting its members.

Mr. Duncan Norman, British Ambassador to Azerbaijan, addressed the gathering and shared his perspective on the significance of the new partnership. The Ambassador highlighted: “The Azerbaijan-UK Strategic Partnership marks an important new chapter in our relationship, providing a strong framework for deeper cooperation across our shared priorities, including economic growth. British and Azerbaijani businesses are central to translating these ambitions into jobs and tangible benefits for both countries. British Chamber of Commerce Azerbaijan plays a vital role in strengthening commercial links and supporting closer engagement between our business communities.”

Highlighting the Chamber’s role in bilateral business cooperation, Ms. Elnara Mammadova said: “We are proud that BCCA was recognised as a key platform for business cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UK at the 8th meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, held in Baku this October. We will continue to build on this recognition and bring our business communities closer together.”

The evening continued with a networking reception, giving guests an opportunity to exchange ideas, strengthen existing relationships and make new connections.

BCCA is a non-profit organisation that promotes economic ties, business relationships and mutual investment between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. The Chamber supports its members through networking, knowledge-sharing and engagement with stakeholders across both countries.