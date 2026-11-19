19 November 2026 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service (SSS), Colonel-General Ali Naghiyev, has received a delegation led by Tamaz Borashvili, head of Georgia’s State Security Service, who is visiting Azerbaijan.

Welcoming the guests, Ali Naghiyev noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia, rooted in centuries-old historical ties, are based on mutual respect, trust and friendship between the two nations. He also highlighted the close relations between the leaders of the two countries, founded on the same principles.

In turn, Tamaz Borashvili thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the warm reception and stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries' security agencies in addressing growing global threats.

The sides subsequently held an extensive exchange of views on the existing strategic partnership, current issues of mutual interest, recent developments in the region and contemporary security challenges.