19 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Pakistan's city of Lahore has officially received the title of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Tourism Capital for 2027, following its handover from Azerbaijan's Shusha.

Mr. Socrat Aman Rana, Secretary of Tourism, Archaeology and Museums of the Government of Punjab, accepted the designation on behalf of Pakistan at the official closing ceremony.

The event also featured a tourism exhibition highlighting the diverse tourism potential of ECO member states.

The handover formally concludes Shusha's tenure as ECO Tourism Capital and marks Lahore's selection to hold the title in 2027.