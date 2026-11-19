Putin meets Trump on sidelines of APEC summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin has met with US President Donald Trump following the conclusion of the plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The Kremlin press service announced the meeting.
Russia was represented at the talks by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov, and Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and the Russian president's special representative for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries.
The US delegation included Secretary of State and Acting National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, as well as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.
The meeting marks the first bilateral talks between the two presidents since their negotiations in Anchorage, Alaska, in August 2025.
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