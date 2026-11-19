19 November 2026 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

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Oil prices have come under renewed upward pressure on global markets following a New York Times report that US President Donald Trump is considering resuming military operations against Iran. Brent crude has once again climbed above $92 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude is trading at around...

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