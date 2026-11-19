19 November 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

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Just nine of the 38 companies listed on the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) account for approximately 95% of the total market capitalization, highlighting the high concentration of Azerbaijan's equity market despite significant growth in listed share values. According to the BSE's capital markets bulletin for the third quarter of 2026, the total market capitalization of listed shares reached...

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