19 November 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

The European Commission has been targeted by a large-scale cyberattack that has disrupted internal administrative systems and raised concerns over the possible exposure of employees' personal information, according to Politico, citing sources familiar with the incident.

The attack has affected systems used by European Commission staff to manage salary-related information and leave requests, with disruptions reportedly continuing for more than ten days.

An unnamed EU official told Politico that the Commission believes it has largely contained the incident, although the full extent of the damage remains unclear.

“The European Commission believes that it has largely contained the attack, but the full extent of the damage is still unknown,” the publication reported, citing the official.

The official indicated that affected systems could be restored soon but acknowledged that the disruption was causing delays in responding to requests.

Meanwhile, investigators are continuing to assess whether employees' personal data was accessed or compromised during the attack.

The precise volume and nature of any potentially exposed information have not yet been established.

The report did not identify those responsible for the cyberattack or provide details about the methods used to compromise the Commission's systems.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, with authorities working to determine the extent of the breach and restore normal operations.