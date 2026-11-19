19 November 2026 12:53 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell, in partnership with the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center (AKM), which operates under the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), is launching the “FireWall 2026” hackathon to identify emerging talent and help develop the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. The competition will bring together young professionals, developers and technology enthusiasts to tackle real-world cybersecurity challenges and develop practical solutions.

In line with the “Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Information Security and Cybersecurity for 2023–2027,” the hackathon aims to give young people hands-on experience and strengthen the country’s cybersecurity community.

The hackathon will take place at the Azerbaijan Cybersecurity Center on 5–6 December 2026. The competition is open to Azerbaijani citizens aged 18 or older. The organizers will select 10 teams of up to five members each.

Teams will have 24 hours to build working prototypes that address challenges in areas such as data protection, cybersecurity risk management and AI system security. The competition encourages participants both to develop new products and improve existing technologies.

The top three teams will receive cash prizes of AZN 4,000 for first place, AZN 3,000 for second and AZN 2,000 for third.

Aspiring cybersecurity professionals and technology enthusiasts are invited to challenge themselves, collaborate with peers and turn their ideas into working prototypes. Registration opened on 12 November and closes on 30 November 2026.

For more information and to apply, visit the “FireWall 2026” registration page.