19 November 2026 13:31 (UTC+04:00)

Emphasizing that in 2025, bilateral trade exceeded US$150 million, the head of state noted: "However, this figure does not yet reflect the full potential of our economic ties, and both countries have considerable opportunities to expand bilateral trade."

"Trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and Vietnam are developing steadily," President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

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