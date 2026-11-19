19 November 2026 13:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Islam is projected to surpass Christianity in the number of followers by 2035, becoming the world's largest religion.

According to the US-based Pew Research Center, the number of Hindus and Jews will also increase, but their share of the global population will decline. Buddhism, meanwhile, is expected to lose ground both in absolute numbers and as a proportion of the world's population.

The study attributes the expected shift primarily to demographic factors and examines changes in the global religious landscape between 2020 and 2070.

Muslims have a significantly higher fertility rate than followers of other major religions, Associated Press reported. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average of 3.1 children, compared with 2.5 among Christian women and 1.6 among women belonging to other religious groups. The latter figure is below the replacement level of 2.1 children per woman.

"Ultimately, it's about the children," said Conrad Hackett, a Pew demographer, referring to differences in fertility rates.

According to Pew's estimates, there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide in 2020. By 2035, the Muslim population is projected to reach 2.57 billion, slightly exceeding the Christian population of 2.52 billion.

If current trends continue, the number of Muslims worldwide will exceed 3.6 billion by 2070, while the Christian population will stand at just under 3 billion.

Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to account for much of the projected population growth. By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to live in the region.