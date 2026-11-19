19 November 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iraq, heavily dependent on oil revenues, is seeking to develop new transport and energy links to reduce the risk of disruptions to its exports through the Gulf amid developments in the Strait of Hormuz. In this context, an oil route extending to the Syrian Mediterranean port of Baniyas and a northern route connecting to Türkiye's Ceyhan port have become key priorities in Iraq's long-term energy strategy. Under an agreement with the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), Qatar-based energy company UCC Holding is transporting approximately...

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