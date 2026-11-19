19 November 2026 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan is still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said.

In a post on social media X, Hajiyev noted that, alongside the mine threat, missing persons remain one of the most severe humanitarian consequences of the war.

"Grateful to renowned photographer Reza Deghati for presenting me his book on Azerbaijan's missing persons. Through his lens, the pain of thousands of families who have waited for decades becomes visible to the world. Along with landmines, missing persons are among the gravest humanitarian consequences of the war," he wrote.

According to Hikmet Hajiyev, 4,010 Azerbaijani citizens are registered as missing. Since the liberation of Azerbaijan’s territories from occupation, 32 mass graves have been discovered, with efforts underway to recover human remains and identify the victims.

"Yet we are still waiting for Armenia to disclose the locations of more than 200 mass graves. We also await the maps of mines laid in 2020–2023 along the former line of contact, more than 440 km long and 2 km deep. These mines continue to kill and injure civilians and block the return of former IDPs. This is a purely humanitarian issue. Sharing this information would be an important confidence-building step, element of transition justice and a real contribution to lasting peace in our region. Families deserve to know the fate of their loved ones," the presidential assistant added.