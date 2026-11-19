19 November 2026 14:41 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

The 90th anniversary of renowned Azerbaijani film director and cinematographer Rasim Ismayilov, an Honoured Art Worker, has been commemorated at the Azerbaijan State Film Fund.

The event began with a visit to a photo exhibition showcasing the filmmaker's life and creative career.

Speaking at the commemorative ceremony, Jamil Guliyev, Director of the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and Honoured Art Worker, provided an overview of Ismayilov's multifaceted artistic career and his contributions to Azerbaijani cinema.

Several prominent figures from the country's film industry attended the event and shared their memories of the celebrated filmmaker. Among them were People's Artist and Chairman of the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers Shafiqa Mammadova, People's Artist Khalida Guliyeva, Honoured Art Workers Rafig Gambarov, Yuri Varnovski and Elkhan Jafarov, as well as Emil Panahov, who played one of the leading roles in the film Asif, Vasif, Aghasif.

Speaking on behalf of Ismayilov's family, Honoured Journalist Nadezhda Ismayilova expressed her gratitude to the management and staff of the State Film Fund for organising the commemorative event.

The programme was jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Film Fund and the Azerbaijan Union of Cinematographers.

As part of the event, audiences watched Ismayilov's 1964 documentary Rhythms of the City (Shahar Ritmlari), along with excerpts from feature films he worked on as a director and cinematographer.

The commemorative gathering paid tribute to Ismayilov's artistic legacy and his contribution to the development of Azerbaijani cinema.