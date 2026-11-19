19 November 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The rate of oil production decline at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) offshore field complex could fall below 3% by the end of 2026, according to Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's Vice President for the Caspian region, Central Asia and Türkiye.

Speaking to journalists, Aslanbayli said production indicators had shown positive trends in recent months, with the pace of decline gradually slowing.

"Currently, the production decline rate stands at 3%. This figure could fall further by the end of the year, although the final data will determine the actual outcome.

"According to global oil and gas industry standards, a 3% decline rate is a fairly strong result," he said.

The Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field development and production-sharing agreement was signed on September 20, 1994, involving 11 international oil companies from seven countries. The initial plan envisaged extracting 500 million tonnes of oil from the fields.

The agreement was revised in 2017, extending the development period through the end of 2050. Under the revised terms, SOCAR's participating interest increased from 11.65% to 25%, while Azerbaijan's share of profit oil was set at 75%.

In 2019, a final investment decision was made on the Azeri Central East (ACE) project. First oil from the platform was produced on April 16, 2024. The project is expected to produce 300 million barrels of oil over its operational lifetime.

In September 2024, an agreement was signed on the development of ACG's non-associated gas resources. Production of this gas began on June 1, 2026.

According to bp, approximately 4.7 billion barrels of oil had been produced from ACG between November 1997 and the end of the third quarter of 2026. Around 63 billion cubic metres of associated gas had also been delivered to the Azerbaijani state.

bp Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator of the project.

The current participating interests are distributed as follows: bp holds 30.37%, SOCAR 35.30%, MOL 9.57%, INPEX 9.31%, ExxonMobil 6.79%, TPAO 5.73% and ONGC Videsh 2.92%.